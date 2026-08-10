Personnel File – No. 453

Hancock Associates

Danvers-based engineering and wetland services firm Hancock Associates announced that it’s promoted Jason Ellis to vice president.

IC Credit Union

Fitchburg-based IC Credit Union announced it’s hired Jan Lyle as its new vice president of human resources. Lyle was most recently an HR business partner for ADP.

Institution for Savings

Newburyport-based Institution for Savings announced the promotion of three commercial lending team members: Lori Rostkowski and Theresa Espinola to senior vice president of commercial lending and Albi Shatku to vice president of commercial lending.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced it’s hired Natalie Santana as its residential loan servicing manager.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank, part of River Run Bancorp, announced it’s hired Todd Atanasoff as a senior vice president and commercial loan officer, based in its downtown Newburyport branch, and Scott Beattie as vice president and commercial loan officer, based in its Portsmouth, New Hampshire branch.