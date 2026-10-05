Personnel File – No. 459

From new VPs to fresh project managers, see who’s been hired, promoted and honored in the Massachusetts real estate and banking industries. To submit your firm’s personnel news, email editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

The Davenport Companies

South Yarmouth-based real estate firm The Davenport Companies announced that Larry Lyford, a sales executive at the Davenport-owned Thirwood Place senior living complex in South Yarmouth, has been inducted into its “15 Year Club,” which recognizes employees with 15 years of service with a company-wide celebration.

EXP Realty

Plymouth-based EXP Realtor Eustace Payne Jr. was named a finalist for the National Association of Realtors’ annual Good Neighbor award. Payne was cited for creating the Massachusetts Community Outreach Initiative, where he has mentored hundreds of formerly incarcerated men to launch businesses, earn degrees and become “fathers, husbands and community leaders,” NAR said in its announcement.

LC Anderson

LC Anderson, a Brighton-based HVAC contractor, announced that Tom Roche has been promoted from COO to company president.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union said it’s promoted Traci Michel to executive vice president, where she’ll oversee “the alignment of strategy, operations, and execution across the organization,” the credit union said.

MountainOne Financial

North Adams-based MountainOne Financial, the mutual bank holding company for MountainOne Bank and Mechanics Cooperative Bank, said it’s hired Kelly Azevedo as its new senior vice president and retail banking officer. Azevedo will “guide the branch networks, business development, call center, retail sales, customer experience, alternative delivery channels, and the Mechanics Investment Group,” MountainOne Financial said. Azevedo was most recently a senior vice president and manager of branch sales at Citizens Bank.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank announced that it’s named Evelyn Kaupp to its board of directors. Kaupp recently retired from Deloitte Tax LLP as a tax partner.

River Run Bancorp

Newburyport-based River Run Bancorp said it’s hired Sujata Yadav as its new president. Yadav will also take over as CEO on July 1, 2027 when current CEO Lloyd Hamm Jr. steps down to take a two-year executive chairman role. Yadav joins the company from Eastern Bank, where she was that lender’s first-ever chief product officer. River Run Bancorp is the mutual bank holding company for Newburyport Bank, Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank and Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust.

Shepley Bulfinch

Boston architecture firm Shepley Bulfinch announced that five staff have been promoted:

Katie Chambers and Kalyn Pavlinic, to principal

Jess Purcell to director of design technology

Nina Brooner to director of people resources

Emily Hooper to director of marketing

Webster Five

Auburn-based Webster Five announced it’s hired Elora Campos and promoted Francisco Gonzalez-Rauschkolb to its treasury management team. Campos joins from Needham Bank where she was an assistant vice president of cash management. Gonzalez-Rauschkolb was Webster Five’s former Shrewsbury market manager.