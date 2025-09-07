Photo courtesy of Newmark Hot Property: Blue Sky Center Renovations

What: Blue Sky Center capital improvement project

Where: Blue Sky Drive, Burlington

Owner: Nordblom Co.

Built: 2025

A $10 million capital improvement program nearing completion at Burlington’s Blue Sky Center includes a new 40,000 square-foot amenity center designed to attract and retain tenants.

Designed by SMMA and scheduled to open in early fall, the amenities hub includes a 200-capacity conference center, activity center and fitness center.

Pramand, a Bedford-based medtech company, recently leased 41,400 square feet and will relocate its headquarters from Bedford. CBRE’s Jon Varholak and Perry Beal represented the tenant in lease negotiations.

Newmark represents ownership in leasing for the property, which includes 1.2 million square feet of office, R&D, lab and GMP space.

They Said It:

“This [Pramand] lease highlights the strong demand from innovative companies seeking premier work environments. Ownership’s investment at Blue Sky Center reflects a clear vision to create a workplace destination that fosters collaboration and long-term tenant success, and Pramand’s relocation affirms that strategy.”

— Matthew Malatesta, senior managing director, Newmark