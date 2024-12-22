PHOTOS: 2024 in Philanthropy

iStock illustration
Each Friday, Banker & Tradesman rounds up recent instances of charitable giving, volunteering and other good deeds by members of the real estate and banking industries in Massachusetts in our regular Community Good Works features. And each December, we highlight notable examples from each month’s good works. To submit items for Community Good Works, email editorial@thewarrengroup.com.
January
The Dedham Savings Community Foundation donated to Storytime Crafts, Inc. in Needham. Grant funds will be used to purchase storage and organization equipment to assist in organizing and processing donated items. Photo courtesy of Dedham Savings
February
Newton-based, The Village Bank gave $2,500 to the Waltham Boys and Girls Club as it expands its branch network. Photo courtesy of The Village Bank
March
North Shore Bank gave $20,000 to the Essex Community Foundation to support education, healthcare, economic development and social services initiatives. Photo courtesy of North Shore Bank
April
BayCoast Bank provided a grant to the San Miguel School in Providence, Rhode Island, supporting their efforts to strengthen a sense of belonging in the classroom. Photo courtesy of BayCoast Bank
May
The Cummings Foundation, the philanthropic arm of suburban Boston commercial real estate giant Cummings Properties funded by the company’s profits, gave $2 million to Regis College in Weston. Photo courtesy of Cummings Properties
June
Bristol County Savings Bank workers pose for a photo during the bank’s recent, third-annual employee volunteer day, during which they helped perform landscape maintenance work in Taunton’s Weir Waterfront city park. Photo courtesy of Bristol County Savings Bank
July
Rollstone Bank & Trust pledged $15,000 through its foundation to the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center in Gardner, a nonprofit organization that supports military veterans and their families. Photo courtesy of Rollstone Bank & Trust
August
Workers at Boston-based Shawmut Design and Construction raised $65,000 for cancer research as a team riding in the Pan-Mass Challenge long-distance charity bicycle ride. Team Shawmut included CEO Les Hiscoe, project executive Seth Porter, and senior project manager J.R. Roberts. Photo courtesy of Shawmut Design and Construction
September
Country Bank donated its former 191 Sykes St. branch in Palmer, valued at $500,000, to Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School. Photo courtesy of Country Bank
October
KeyBank gave $150,000 to the Springfield Rescue Mission through its foundation. The two-year grant will support a workforce development initiative that matches residents with potential employers and provides training. Photo courtesy of KeyBank
November
Robert Challinor, Jr., representative of the Putnam Veterans Advisory Committee, Robert J. Morton, president and CEO of BankHometown, and Barney Seney, mayor of Putnam, Connecticut, pose for a photo to mark the bank’s $5,000 donation to support an Afghanistan war memorial in town. Photo courtesy of BankHometown
December
All One Credit Union celebrated its 70th year in business by organizing 70 “acts of kindness” for the communities it serves, from delivering cookies to police stations to making donations. Here, all One Credit Union staff pose with a novelty check to celebrate a $10,000 gift to Ginny’s Helping Hand and Food Pantry in Leominster. Photo courtesy of All One Credit Union