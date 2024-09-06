PHOTOS: Inside Back Bay’s Newest Hotel

The hotel tower and public plaza of Samuels & Associates’ latest project, The Lyrik Back Bay, is now open at the foot of Newbury Street in Boston.

In that 15-story hotel tower is Dutch hotel chain CitizenM’s largest-ever hotel, a sibling to the company’s 2018 outpost above North Station and the third it’s opened this year.. The project’s office tower is slated to be anchored by automotive research and shopping company CarGurus and toy company Lego.

The 399-room hotel’s pod-style rooms look out on the Charles River Basin, on one side, and the Massachusetts Turnpike and the Fenway neighborhood on the other – the entire development sits on a deck bridging the turnpike and the MBTA’s Worcester Line commuter rail tracks. CitizenM’s longstanding Amsterdam-based architecture partner Concrete and Boston-based Elkus Manfredi Architects designed the development.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our second Boston location, and what will be the largest hotel in our global portfolio,” CitizenM Chief Brand Officer Robin Chadha said in a statement. “Boston is known for its creative expression and captivating stories, and, likewise citizenM will spotlight locally-inspired works of art and exciting opening campaigns with Boston citizens at the forefront. The Back Bay neighborhood is a historic area, featuring delicious eateries and bustling small businesses – we are excited to become part of this community and the Lyrik development. With our curated selection of artwork, rooftop bar, and this prime location, citizenM Boston Back Bay will be the go-to spot for vibrant offerings and stunning city views.”