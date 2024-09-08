Hot Property: New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center

What: New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center

Where: 38 Bethel St.

Owner: Franklin Hospitality Corp.

Built: 1880

A new art installation will be unveiled Sept. 12 at a New Bedford property that chronicles the history of the city’s fishing industry.

The “Catch the Tradition” exhibit at the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center includes a fishing net draped across the building facade and seven documentary images up to 17 feet tall by local photographers.

Financial support was provided by New Bedford Creative, a storefront improvement grant from the city of New Bedford, building owner LaFrance Hospitality and BayCoast Bank, while Reidar’s Trawl Gear & Marine Supply donated labor and materials. Creative producer Matt Moyer Bell conceptualized the project.

They Said It:

“In New Bedford, the nation’s most valuable fishing port, over 7,000 people work at sea and on shore to bring seafood from boat to table. This installation is a tribute to their work and way of life and an invitation to learn more by visiting the Fishing Heritage Center. If you love seafood, this is your story too.”

— Laura Orleans, executive director, New Bedford Fishing Heritage Museum