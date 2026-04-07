Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Plans Merger with Adams Cooperative Bank

Adams Community Bank and Pittsfield Cooperative Bank have announced plans to merge, with the boards of directors of each institution greenlighting the deal.

“This milestone marks an important step forward for both of our institutions,” Adams Community Bank Chief Executive Officer Julie Fallon Hughes said in a statement. “It reflects the shared values that have guided both our banks for generations and the trust our customers place in us every day. Our employees will play a critical role in bringing these two organizations together, serving as stewards of our mission and ambassadors in the communities we call home. As we move forward, our focus is on building a unified organization that honors our legacies while expanding our ability to serve our customers and communities.”

The combined institution will operate as a mutual banking organization with approximately $1.5 billion in assets, nearly 200 employees and 15 full-service branches across Berkshire County. A new name and brand will come with the merger.

The merged bank will retain Adams Community Bank’s mutual holding company. Hughes will remain CEO, Pittsfield Cooperative President Gregg Levante will be the president of the new institution, and Adams Community Bank CFO Andre Charbonneau will take the COO post.

“By bringing our banks together, we will have more capital to invest, deeper experience supporting businesses, individuals, and families, and the same commitment to keeping decisions where they belong—locally in the region,” Levante said in a statement. “The next phase focuses on expanding our infrastructure, moving to a new headquarters, aligning our products, and transitioning to a single core system so we can operate more efficiently and support our customers and communities well into the future.”

The merged bank will locate its headquarters and a full-service branch at 99 West St. in Pittsfield, which was recently purchased by Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. The merger is estimated to be completed in late fall of 2026.

“By uniting two mutually owned community banks with deep roots in the Berkshires, we are creating a strong partnership for our customers, employees, and communities,” Pittsfield CEO Michael Daly said in a statement. “Together, we are preserving the vision that defines community banking while building on our shared commitment to this region. Our combined institution will bring added strength and investment to the Berkshires, positioning us to lead the next generation of community banking with a talented and dedicated leadership team.”

The merger follows Pittsfield Cooperative’s failed 2024 attempt to acquire Springfield-based Arrha Credit Union, which later sold itself to Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union.