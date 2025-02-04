Plymouth Officials Prefer Big-Box Center to Housing

Plymouth officials voted to support recruiting a superstore to a 54-acre parcel near Route 3 that has become available for redevelopment.

The site off Cherry Street is home to the T.L. Edwards Inc. paving company’s excavating plant. Company owner Terry Edwards is preparing to sell the property to consolidate operations at the company’s Avon facility, attorney Williams Simfs of Plymouth said.

“It’s a very large parcel, but again once the zoning change is approved, which we hope it is, we can start doing further investigation on architecture and engineering studies,” Sims said in an interview. “We are in the formative stages, but it’s something that will benefit the town. We’ve gotten some very positive responses from everybody we’ve met with so far.”

The Plymouth Select Board has unanimously supported a zoning amendment changing the property near the Route 3 and 44 interchange from a light industrial zoning district to the town’s mixed commerce district. The change requires approval at the April 5 town meeting.

The town’s largest retail development, the nearby Colony Place shopping center, was acquired by Elmsford, New York-based DLC last May for $86 million. The 393,566-square-foot power center includes an Aldi supermarket, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

At the meeting, Town Planner Lee Hartmann noted that the Planning Board also has unanimously supported the zone change.

“When you look at this site which is a gateway to the town of Plymouth, allowing retail use is a better use than having this go to another [Chapter] 40B,” Hartmann said.

Select Board member Charlie Bletzer described the commercial development options as a “no-brainer” for the property.

“Any kind of residential might be a problem. I’ll tell you what, I don’t want to see any more apartment complexes,” Bletzer said.

Plymouth’s subsidized housing inventory represents under 5 percent of the town’s housing units, according to a 2023 state database, giving multifamily developers exemptions from local zoning under Chapter 40B.

In 2024, Plymouth median sales prices were $625,000 for single-family homes and $575,000 for condominiums, according to The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.