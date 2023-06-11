Progress on Regional Rail Has Stalled, But There’s Still Hope

As the MBTA struggles to emerge from the aftershocks of the pandemic, the system’s commuter rail network has been one bright spot, showing the highest recovery of any mode despite uncertainty around long term office occupancy, thanks to more consistent, more frequent service throughout the day.

But the commuter rail system faces ongoing challenges: High fares burden lower-income riders, nearly half of its locomotives will reach the end of their useful life by the end of this decade and service is both unreliable and still too infrequent to serve the urban core and Gateway Cities alike.

A transformative vision for the network can help the T recover system-wide and bolster our commonwealth’s economy. This vision, referred to as “regional rail,” is a shift in the business model of our current commuter rail network into a modern rail system that facilitates travel for all, not just those getting to work. Core infrastructure investments and service improvements include electrification, use of electric multiple unit trains, full high-level platforms and a commitment to running trains at least every 15-30 minutes.

The MBTA’s then-board adopted such a vision as its official policy in 2019, with priority given to three lines: the Providence Line, the inner Newburyport/Rockport Line as far as Beverly and the Fairmount Line. Additional progress came with the adoption of regular and predictable (though still infrequent) schedules throughout the day.

Since then, however, progress has stalled even as ridership has increased. With the window to use federal infrastructure money closing, the governor, legislature and MBTA must act to make substantial progress on this transformation by the end of the decade.

Diesel Trains Have Consequences

The MBTA’s failure to pursue these investments will have real consequences for itself as well as Boston commuters and businesses if not corrected. Diesel trains are around 10 times less reliable than electric ones, meaning continued spending on diesels will only deliver mediocre improvements in reliability compared to electric multiple unit trains and undermine regional rail’s promise. A fast, affordable and frequent alternative to driving at all times and for as many trips as possible – not just for commuting – is essential for meeting the region’s climate goals and maintaining its competitiveness.

High-frequency regional rail will provide a shot in the arm to transit-oriented development efforts, providing a means to address our statewide housing crisis and helping to make the upzoning required by the MBTA Communities Act work. Unless the commonwealth wants to overload the roads with car traffic, negating the point of upzoning near stations, more frequent and affordable service will be needed to enable people to live without cars – reducing their cost burdens – or with as few car trips as possible. Better service will also encourage developers to build less parking for the new housing, reducing construction costs.

Building new housing across the region and ensuring it is transit-accessible are both crucial for the future of Greater Boston. Businesses will not be able to attract quality talent if the region’s cost of living continues to grow out of control.

What the T Should Do Next

The good news is that this transformation is fully achievable if the MBTA can implement international best practices around staffing, planning and rolling stock. We detail the necessary steps to achieve this in our new report, Turning Vision into Reality: The Moment for Regional Rail Is Now.

Our report takes a deep dive into how the MBTA can deliver such a project quickly, effectively and in a manner that respects the value of our state’s financial resources. Building capacity within the T is crucial here, as cost overruns on the Green Line Extension showed. Too much of the T’s capacity has been outsourced to consultants, which increases costs and prevents the formation of institutional knowledge – the T has to start from scratch on many projects rather than learning from each subsequent project.

Projects like platform reconstruction must also use standardized designs wherever possible so they don’t have to be designed from scratch in each community. The MBTA has a responsibility to riders to deliver the most value at the lowest cost and with limited resources.

For the same reason, the T must commit to overhead catenary electrification and electric multiple units, not partial electrification and battery-electric multiple units, as the Office of Rail Transformation wants. Battery trains cost more to buy and are an unproven technology, unlike conventional electric multiple units. No system in the world has used or plans to use battery trains at the scale and frequency a regional rail system needs; instead they’re only used on lines with a few trains a day.

The MBTA also must commit to increasing capacity by making better use of existing platforms and staff before committing to a multibillion-dollar expansion of South Station. Those funds can instead go towards electrification, platform construction and adding capacity on the Framingham/Worcester and Old Colony rail lines.

There is no other alternative that helps the commonwealth meet its climate goals, address congestion, connect Gateway Cities and provide regional and social equity. Regional rail is a win for the people of Massachusetts, the business community, the MBTA and the commonwealth.

Jackson Moore-Otto is the regional rail campaign lead, Ethan Finlan is a member and Matthew M. Robare is a volunteer with TransitMatters.