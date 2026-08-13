Red Sox Lease 100K SF at Samuels’ Fenway Tower

The Boston Red Sox are expanding their real estate footprint in the Fenway with a major lease at an office building developed by Boston-based Samuels & Associates.

The franchise leased over 100,000 square feet at 1325 Boylston St. Known as the Van Ness, the 237,000 square-foot tower was completed in 2015.

The organization will occupy the entire top three floors of the 11-story tower, according to a Suffolk County Registry of Deeds filing.

The lease allows the organization to bring together the Red Sox, Fenway Sports Management and Fenway Sports Group offices under one roof, the Red Sox said in a statement.

The Red Sox lease at the Van Ness is expected to commence in November and run for six years. The team has an option to extend the lease for an additional five years.

The Red Sox also will get access to a penthouse roof deck and signage rights.

The transaction raises questions about the timing of previous plans for the team offices to occupy a new office building proposed on the site of the 55 Lansdowne St. garage. The Red Sox said they are still committed to that project, which is part of the larger Fenway Corners redevelopment.

The Red Sox last year said their front offices and Fenway Sports Group planned to occupy a majority of that 250,000 square-foot building overlooking the Green Monster, although no formal agreement was in place. The new offices would replace space within the ballpark and offices at 82 and 92 Brookline Ave.

The Red Sox this week said they still plan to occupy the 55 Lansdowne St. development.

“[The Van Ness location] is an interim office solution and does not change our long-term plans for the proposed Lansdowne Street building or our broader commitment to the Fenway Corners project, which we continue to advance,” the statement reads.

Known as Fenway Corners North, the Lansdowne Street project is a partnership with Boston-based WS Development. Developers haven’t submitted updated plans for the office building since December, when it was under review by the Boston Civic Design Commission.

The proposed Lansdowne Street office building would be the first phase of a larger mixed-use development on 5.3 acres surrounding the ballpark that’s a partnership between the Red Sox ownership, WS Development and the D’Angelo family that owns the ‘47 sports apparel brand.

The 237,000 square-foot Van Ness opened in 2015 and leased a majority of the building to Optum, a digital health records company. The project also included an apartment tower of the same name and a retail podium anchored by Target.

At the midyear market, the Fenway/Kenmore office submarket had a 29 percent vacancy rate, according to CBRE, and average asking rents of $71.85 per square foot.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated with a statement from the Boston Red Sox.