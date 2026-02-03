Reframe’s New Devens Development Tests Robotics’ Role in Construction

A North Andover company that’s pioneering automated homebuilding will construct six duplexes at Devens after acquiring a property from MassDevelopment.

Reframe Systems will use its robotics-assisted homebuilding process to create 12 factory-made units averaging 2,100 square feet at the state-run business park. The purchase price was $600,000.

The company raised $20 million last summer to scale up “microfactories” for small dwellings such as accessory dwelling units, duplexes and triple-deckers.

Founded by three former Amazon Robotics employees, Reframe Systems uses robots to augment construction tasks such as framing, sheeting and drywalling. The process has the potential to reduce labor costs which contribute to high housing prices.

At Devens, Reframe Systems will develop 12 duplex units on the 2-acre site at 25 Adams Circle, including three income-restricted units.

Components will be fabricated at its Andover production facility, MassDevelopment announced, reducing construction timelines. The new homes are scheduled for completion from July through October.

Reframe previously completed two ADUs in Arlington and Woburn and is assembling a pair of triple-deckers in Somerville.

“By applying robotics and innovative construction to homebuilding, they are helping tackle one of our biggest challenges: producing more housing quickly, affordably, and sustainably to support long-term competitiveness,” Economic Development Secretary and MassDevelopment board Chair Eric Paley said in a statement.

In November, Gov. Maura Healey signed legislation removing the cap on the number of housing units that can be built at Devens, a former Army base that spans portions of the towns of Ayer, Harvard and Shirley.

And in December, MassDevelopment issued a request for proposals from housing developers for sites totaling nearly 70 acres at Devens.

WATCH: Banker & Tradesman toured a Reframe Systems-built triple-decker in Somerville last year with founder Vikas Enti, where he explains the construction technique: