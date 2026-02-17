Remodelers Target Growth from Massachusetts’ Aging Housing Stock

A Pennsylvania home remodeling company is targeting the Greater Boston region’s aging housing stock for its latest expansion opportunity.

West Shore Home’s new 20 Liberty Way office in Franklin will serve most of Massachusetts, along with portions of New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The company has approximately 50 employees based in the 19,845 square-foot Franklin office, its first in New England. It has plans to more than double its workforce in the next year, including executives, sales representatives and installers.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, West Shore Homes has a current footprint in 21 states. The company’s growth plan reflects demand for renovation projects at the large percentage of homes built before 1970 in Greater Boston.

“Boston has exactly what we look for. Homeowners are investing heavily in their properties because much of the older housing stock needs renovation,” Founder and CEO B.J. Werzyn said in a statement.

The company promotes its proprietary and AI-driven technology for helping coordinate bathroom, window, door and home flooring remodel projects

Employees provide customers with 3D visualizations of projects, while West Shore Home’s AI scheduling system analyzes inventory and shipping date to provide installation dates during initial consultations. The company said it does not use subcontractors, enabling more accurate timelines and cost estimates.

The Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies’ latest remodeling market analysis predicts that American’s spending on home-renovation projects will rise 2.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 before growth slows to 1.6 percent year-on-year by the fourth quarter. Remodeling spending spent much of last year recovering from a slowdown that began in mid-2023 and lasted until the first quarter of 2025.

“Remodeling trends closely track the health of the broader housing market,” the Harvard JCHS managing director Chris Herbert said in a statement released with the latest analysis Jan. 26. “If interest rates begin to ease, that could provide a much-needed boost to both housing construction and retail sales of building materials, which for now continue to pose significant headwinds to homeowner improvement spending.”