Report: Mass. Economy Threatened by Demographic Shifts

The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.

The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, in a report released Wednesday, said the state’s population was aging and growing at a slower rate before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the trends have been “exacerbated” by more employees being able to work remotely and move to take new jobs in a tight labor market.

MTF President Eileen McAnneny said the state’s talent pipeline is contracting, a threat to sectors that have traditionally helped the state economy motor along, like higher education and health care.

“Policymakers must proactively work to reverse this trend by making Massachusetts a more affordable and competitive place to be in order to ensure the Commonwealth’s future economic growth,” McAnneny said in a statement. “Gone are the days we can count on Massachusetts’ exceptionalism to attract the best and the brightest.”

The aggressive actions that MTF is recommending include reducing the high cost of housing relative to other states and improving the reliability of transportation options, ensuring that investments in education and reskilling are preparing people for employment, and incentivizing students, workers and retirees to stay in Massachusetts to maximize the available pool of talent.

MTF included the following statistics in its report to back up its conclusions: