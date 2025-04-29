River Run Announces New Chief Banking Officer

River Run Bancorp, MHC, the mutual holding company for Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank, announced that Karen Murphy has been named its new chief banking officer with the rank of executive vice president.

Murphy comes to the bank from Lowell-based Enterprise Bank, where she was director of branch administration, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“I’m honored to join an organization that is not only committed to operational excellence, but also deeply rooted in its communities,” Murphy said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the talented teams across River Run to build on the company’s momentum and deliver continued value to our customers.”

In her new role, she will oversee the strategy, performance, and growth of several key banking divisions, including residential and consumer lending, retail banking, business banking, treasury management, operations and customer service, and marketing.

“Karen is an accomplished leader with a passion for empowering teams and driving results,” River Run President and Lloyd L. Hamm Jr. said in a statement. “Her breadth of experience and community-first mindset make her a perfect fit for our organization. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the River Run family.”

River Run is the mutual holding company and shared-services provider to Newburyport Bank and Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank. The mutual holding company boasts $2.7 billion in assets.