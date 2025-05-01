Rockland Trust Consolidates HQ in Ex-Biotech Office

Rockland Trust will be moving its corporate headquarters at 1 Technology Place in Rockland, the town where it was first formed.

The move will take place in the fall of 2026, the bank announced Thursday.

The Technology Place campus was built for pharmaceutical company EMD Serono, which moved to Boston’s Seaport District last year. The building is owned by A.W. Perry

The bank has leased approximately 140,000 square feet of office space to combine teams from five existing office locations – its Hanover headquarters, plus Plymouth, Norwood and two buildings in Rockland – into one hub the bank says will be “designed to enhance collaboration, innovation and efficiency across departments.”

It was not immediately clear if the bank would be significantly changing its overall office footprint during the consolidation. Rockland’s traditional local rival, Boston-based Eastern Bank, slashed its own office footprint by 73 percent via consolidations late last year.

“Our people are our greatest asset, and this new headquarters is an investment in them,” CEO Jeffrey Tengel said in a statement. “This move is about strengthening the way we work together. By bringing teams into one central location, we are creating new opportunities to collaborate, deepen colleague relationships, and ensure we continue to deliver the exceptional service our customers, colleagues and communities expect.”

The Technology Place building, which is approximately 200,000 square feet, sits on a 22-acre campus. The building features several on-site amenities, including a full-service cafeteria, an outside patio area, a fitness center/yoga studio with showers, electric vehicle charging stations and an extensive walking trail network, the bank said.

Rockland Trust expects approximately 500 workers to be based in the new headquarters location. With meeting spaces designed to encourage teamwork and idea-sharing, Rockland executives said they hope the headquarters will serve as a catalyst for future growth.

The bank said that moving its headquarters back to Rockland also reflects its dedication to its legacy.

“A.W. Perry is thrilled to have Rockland Trust as our anchor tenant at One Technology Place,” A.W. Perry President Mark Flaherty said in a statement. “They are a true community partner with a long history of involvement, on both a civic and charitable level, in all the communities they serve. On behalf of the A.W. Perry team, we look forward to working together to create their new headquarters at One Tech and to a long-standing relationship.”

According to CBRE, the 13.59 million-square-foot Route 128 South office market, which includes Rockland, had an availability rate of 22.3 percent at the end of the first quarter, and saw 50,786 square feet of negative absorption over that period.