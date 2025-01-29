Rockland Trust Opens Latest MetroWest Branch

Rockland Trust has opened a new branch in Marlborough as the bank continues to expand its footprint in the Worcester and MetroWest areas.

Along with tellers aiding in day-to-day- customer transactions, customers will also benefit from specialized expertise, including mortgage loan services, wealth management consultations and small business and commercial banking solutions, Rockland Trust said in its announcement. The Marlborough branch also features an on-site ATM and foreign currency exchange services.

“Rockland Trust’s success as a relationship-oriented bank relies on having a strong branch presence where our team can build meaningful connections within the local community,” Margaret McCarthy, chief retail banking officer at Rockland Trust, said in a statement. “Expanding our footprint in MetroWest has been a key priority in our growth strategy, and we’ve long recognized Marlborough as a vibrant hub for both individuals and businesses. We’re excited to deepen our roots here and offer exceptional service to new and existing customers alike.”

The bank said two longtime local faces will be part of the branch’s staff: business banking officer Elyson dos Santos, who Rockland Trust said had worked in the Marlborough community for several years, and commercial banker Dave McCabe, a lifelong Marlborough resident.

Rockland Trust recently racked up $50 million in quarterly net income to close out 2024. The bank has 124 branches throughout Massachusetts and will be adding even more when its planned acquisition of Enterprise Bank officially closes. This will see Rockland have over 150 branches throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.