Samuels Joins Team to Redevelop Somerville Star Market Property

A development team expects to have financing in hand this summer to begin construction of a $105 million mixed-income housing project at the former Star Market property in East Somerville.

Boston-based Samuels & Associates has joined two other local developers, Beacon Communities of Boston and Newton-based Mark Development, on the 319-unit project at 299 Broadway.

The fate of the property generated controversy after the grocery store closed in 2007 and the former property owner sought to replace it with an Ocean State Job Lot. A Walgreens drug store eventually replaced the grocer.

The former owner, Brookline-based Comar Real Estate Trust, unsuccessfully sued the city for blocking its building conversion plans for the discounter. The Somerville Redevelopment Authority threatened to use its eminent domain powers to acquire the property under its 2021 Winter Hill urban renewal plan. And Mark Development stepped forward with multifamily housing redevelopment plans in 2021.

“They saw an opportunity to partner with the city and figure out a way to get this development under way, before it got tied up in a lengthy legal process,” Samuels & Associates Co-President Damien Chiavano said.

Chaviano worked at Samuels from 2010 to 2016 before leaving to join Mark Development. He returned to the firm in January to become co-president along with Partner Peter Sougarides.

The final development plan calls for one building to be developed by Beacon Communities as 119 units of income-restricted housing, using financing from low-income tax credits.

The second building, co-developed by Mark Development and Samuels & Associates, will include 200 units including a 10 percent affordable housing component.

During the community process, Somerville residents asked for the project to include family-sized housing units and sustainable development principles, Chaviano said. The buildings will be built to Passive House design standards, and no on-site parking is planned on the 27,132-square-foot property.

Mark Development acquired the property in October 2023 for $22 million.

The city provided $6 million from the Somerville Affordable Housing Trust and MassDevelopment awarded a $2 million public realm grant.

Developers now are beginning the process of selecting an equity partner and are seeking approximately $65 million in construction financing, with the goal of breaking ground this summer.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to correct that the source of a statement on the community outreach process is Damien Chiavano.