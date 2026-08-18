SCU Credit Union Names New Chief Lending Officer

SCU Credit Union has named Kevin Brower its new chief lending officer.

Brower joined SCU two years ago as chief commercial and consumer officer and has over 27 years of banking experience, SCU said. In his new role, Brower will oversee SCU’s full lending portfolio and continue to expand SCU’s education efforts.

“Kevin has helped drive real, meaningful growth for the businesses and members we serve, and that growth doesn’t happen without a strong, connected team behind it,” SCU President and CEO Glenn Parsons said in a statement. “As our local businesses continue to grow, we’re proud to be part of that success. Bringing lending and servicing together under Kevin’s leadership means our members will experience one team, working toward one goal: supporting them.”

According to NCUA data, the credit union has $1.4 billion in assets and over 70,000 members.

“Whether it’s a member buying their first home, opening their first credit card, or a small business owner looking to expand, our job is to walk alongside them at every step,” Brower said in a statement. “There is nothing more rewarding than helping our neighbors and local businesses grow. Bringing our lending and servicing teams together lets us do that better, as one team, with one focus: our members.”