Seaport West Adding Earl’s Kitchen + Bar in 2027

Earl’s Kitchen + Bar will open its second Boston location as landlord Pembroke revamps its Seaport District portfolio restaurant lineup.

The 9,800-square-foot Seaport West location will become the 11th restaurant in the U.S. for the growing chain, which has existing locations at the Prudential Center and at Assembly Row in Somerville.

An early 2027 opening is planned for the restaurant, located within the Seaport West office building at 157 Seaport Boulevard. The restaurant will include two patios, including an enclosed three-season section.

Earl’s plans additional new locations opening next year in Hawaii and Nashville, Tennessee.

Pembroke, the real estate arm of Fidelity Investments, has more changes planned for its restaurant lineup in the Seaport District.

Two restaurants owned by Union Square Hospitality Group, Ci Siamo and Daily Provisions, will occupy a combined 19,000 square feet at Commonwealth Pier later this year as the Fidelity offices redevelopment nears completion.