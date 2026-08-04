Seller Pricing Power Remains Strong in Mass.

While the rest of the country is seeing higher rates of price cuts, Massachusetts home sellers are staying firm despite the most balanced market seen in many years.

In the Boston metro area, 15.1 percent of homes on the market in July saw a price reduction, according to a new Realtor.com report. This is down three percentage points year-over-year.

Active listings also increased by 14 percent in Greater Boston in July, according to Realtor.com, meaning buyers had more choices last month.

In the Northeast, price cuts are more common. They have increased one percentage point year-over-year, to 13.7 percent. Nationwide, the share of listings with a price reduction rose to 20 percent, a 0.6 percentage-point decline from July 2025. That year-over-year gap narrowed noticeably from June, when the share was 1.9 percentage points below the prior year.

The Northeast region saw the second-largest gains in the nation with an 8.3 percent increase. Nationwide, active listings increased by 2.1 percent.

“July’s data show a market that is cooling seasonally, not coming apart,” Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said in a statement. “Sellers are making more price adjustments as summer progresses, and buyers are responding more selectively, but homes are still going under contract at a faster pace than last year. The key question for the months ahead is whether price reductions help sustain buyer engagement or signal that sellers are getting ahead of softer demand.”