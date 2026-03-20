Senate Set to Again Pass Hot Works Fire Safety Legislation

The Senate on Monday will again pass legislation tightening state regulation of so-called hot work like welding, cutting, brazing or other flame-producing operations, and the vote will again fall around the anniversary of a fatal fire reportedly sparked by welders working on a brownstone in the Back Bay.

Sen. Nick Collins’ bill (S 1646) requires the Department of Fire Services to develop and operate a publicly accessible database to document written notices of code violations and fines related to failure to maintain hot work training certification, performing hot work without a certification, or failure to comply with hot work permit requirements. The system must also include a notification system to alert affected property owners and insurance companies.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means advanced the bill unanimously Thursday. Senate President Karen Spilka’s office said the Senate will vote on the bill Monday. It is identical to a bill the Senate passed 40-0 two years ago, to mark the 10-year anniversary of the wind-swept Back Bay fire that killed Firefighter Michael Kennedy and Lt. Ed Walsh on March 26, 2014.

Collins said in 2024 that “unpermitted, unlicensed welding was being done by torch on a windy day” and that “a wooden shed connected to the brownstone caught fire when the sparks flew into it due to the shoddy work, setting the building on fire.” The South Boston senator said two years ago that he had more hot works reforms in mind, “particularly adding a criminal negligence statute like the states of New York, California, among others, so that though those whose violations result in death can be charged.”

The bill that passed the Senate 40-0 two years ago was then sent to the House Ways and Means Committee, where it died having no further action taken on it.