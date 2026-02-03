Serhant Nabs Carucci, Khoury for Boston Launch

Two of the Boston area’s biggest names in luxury real estate has signed with Serhant, the brokerage featured in Netflix’s “Owning Manhattan” show, as it expands into Boston.

Gibson Sotheby’s International agent Michael Carucci and Compass agent Antonio Khoury have shifted their and their teams’ affiliations to Serhant, the company announced Tuesday morning.

Serhant is the latest national luxury brokerage to establish an outpost in Boston in recent years, with New York City’s Corcoran Group being the most recent.

Carucci brings more than 40 years of experience and over $3 billion in career sales to the firm, and has represented high-profile clients like Céline Dion, Kevin Garnett, Michael Dell, Herb Chambers and Ernie Boch Jr. In 2024, Carucci completed $29.84 million in sales volume according to Real Trends.

Carucci was also picked as the original head of sales for the troubled St. Regis Residences condominium tower in Boston’s Seaport District before a dispute between Gibson Sotheby’s and developer Cronin Group over sales commissions ended in a lawsuit.

“SERHANT. represents the future of luxury real estate—media-forward, entrepreneurial, and uncompromising about excellence,” Carucci said in a statement. “Boston is a market built on legacy and leadership, and this move allows me to bring those values together at scale. It’s the right platform, at the right moment, to build something truly meaningful in Massachusetts.”

Khoury has more than 14 years of experience and leads the Khoury Group. He was most recently with Compass, where he closed more than $130 million in sales and has surpassed $1 billion in total career transaction volume. In 2024, he completed $76.34 million in sales, which placed him 15th in Massachusetts in terms of sales volume according to Real Trends.

“SERHANT. is the only brokerage built by someone who actually lives the business and has helped modernize it,” Khoury said in a statement. “I’ve known Ryan for a long time, he’s a top agent, a CEO, innovator and brand-builder, which means the platform is designed from the agent’s perspective. It’s forward-thinking, media-driven, and built to leverage technology for global exposure, which is why I’m excited to be a founding member.”

Jorge Sariego, Kyle Farrell and Joe Albano join Carucci and Khoury as the first local agents to affiliate with Serhant.

Sariego will be an associate broker at Serhant and brings over 21 years of real estate industry experience. He was previously the owner of Boston One Realty Group. Farrell and Albano, who lead a team known as the “Prop Cousins,” were previously affiliated with BHHS Robert Paul Properties.

Serhant’s Massachusetts operation is led by Christopher Delaney as managing director. He has 32 years of experience and most recently was a regional director for BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate in Boston. Deborah Hauser, who joined Serhant in August 2025 as a regional managing director of New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut, now also oversees Massachusetts.

“Launching SERHANT. in Boston is a milestone for me personally and a key moment in our national expansion,” brokerage founder and CEO Ryan Serhant said in a statement. “We’re proud to enter the market with a group of founding agents who represent the very best of Boston real estate. Their proven expertise, combined with SERHANT.’s AI-native, media-forward and agent-first platform, allows us to deliver an elevated experience for buyers, sellers, and developers from day one. This launch underscores our commitment to building markets around top-performing talent and setting a new standard for luxury real estate in every city we enter.”

Serhant grew up in Topsfield, and after a brief acting career which landed him a recurring role in CBS’ soap opera “As the World Turns” in 2007 and 2008, switched careers to real estate. He rose to prominence as one of three star agents in Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” reality television show from 2012 to 2021, and launched a similar show on Netflix, called “Owning Manhattan,” in 2024.

