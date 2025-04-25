Seyon Group Acquires Ninth Building in Shawmut Park

The Seyon Group expanded its portfolio within Canton’s Shawmut Park with the acquisition of a 100 percent leased industrial building.

The Boston-based industrial developer paid $7.1 million for 40 Hudson Road, a 39,687 square-foot building originally constructed in 1990, according to a Norfolk County deed.

The seller was Canton II JB Capital LLC of Woodbury, Connecticut.

Seyon Group now owns nine buildings and one land parcel in Shawmut Park, and 22 properties totaling over 1.3 million square feet in the south suburban market.

The Hudson Road property is leased to a single tenant and includes 22-foot clear heights and proximity to MBTA commuter rail, Amtrak and Route 128.

“The acquisition of Hudson Road reflects our conviction in the long-term fundamentals of the 128 South submarket,” Seyon Senior Vice President Michael Baldwin said in a statement.

Tenants are in the market for nearly 17 million square feet of industrial space in Greater Boston, according to a report released this week by brokerage Newmark.