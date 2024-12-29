Should Sellers Sign Long-Duration Listing Agreements?

The Department of Justice has warned buyers not to sign contracts binding them to the agent showing them houses. And maybe they shouldn’t. But sellers should also be leery of signing listing agreements that tie them to one brokerage firm for months at a time.

For example, sometimes a seller finds a buyer on their own, with no help or input from the listing agent. In traditional contracts, the agent has the exclusive right to sell – meaning that they are still owed a commission, even if they didn’t find the buyer.

If you intend to proactively work to sell your place while it is listed in a multiple listing service, you may want to consider an exclusive agency agreement instead. You’ll still work with a listing agent, but if you find the buyer, you’ll have the right to sell without paying a commission.

Sellers also might want to consider the type of deed of conveyance they provide, said Martin Segal, a lecturer at the University of Miami who writes the popular Ask Doctor Law blog.

Rather than warrant the entire chain of ownership, how about a special warranty deed that only guarantees a clear title during the time you owned the place? That gets you off the hook for unknown defects that occurred when you were not the owner.

While it’s doubtful that a buyer would accept it, you can also offer a quit-claim deed, which conveys title without any warranties whatsoever.

Study: Assessors Undervalue Their Own Homes

Property taxes are the largest discretionary source of revenue for local governments, and tax assessors usually try to maximize the valuations of houses within their purview. But not so when it comes to their own residences, according to a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The “Assessing the Assessor” paper, which has not yet been peer reviewed, finds that assessors tend to rate their own properties “at significantly lower values” than those of their neighbors. Consequently, said authors Huaizhi Chen of the University of Notre Dame and Lauren Cohen of Harvard Business School, their tax bills “grow significantly slower” than their neighbors’ do.

The paper also finds that the lower the value assessors assign to their own houses, the more likely other homeowners within the county are to sell their homes below their assigned taxation values. In other words, the lower the assessor’s assessment, the less others will profit from the sale of their places.

Finally, the paper documents “a significant connection” between the under-assessment of assessors’ own properties and the tax-maximizing assessment gaps documented in the districts they operate.

Three Worrisome Things

Three items caught my eye recently that seem concerning.

First, renter households have formed faster than owner households for the past four quarters, as homebuilders have been unable to keep up with demand.

But even if they could, the cost of buying is rising faster than the cost of renting. Owner households now number 86.9 million, according to data collected by Redfin. But the number of renter households hit a record 45.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Second, the incoming Trump administration’s vow to deport illegal immigrants could slow builders’ ability to construct houses.

According to the latest Census Bureau stats, the number of immigrants joining the construction industry rose to nearly 130,000 in 2022.

There’s no telling how many of those entered the country illegally. But in a business with persistent labor shortages, kicking out any gainfully employed immigrants will slow down the construction process – probably considerably.

And third, the percentage of “defective” mortgages – those on which borrowers lie or otherwise supply bad information – is low, but rising, according to quality control analytics company ACES.

Less than 2 percent of all approved loans have issues, the company said, but the number is trending upwards.

Most errors in this year’s second quarter were about borrowers’ incomes and employment, but applications with faulty appraisals saw the most significant quarter-to-quarter increase.

Biggest Zero-Energy Community

Ground has been broken outside of Atlanta for what the builder claims will be the largest zero-energy community in the country.

Located in Marietta, Georgia, the GreenHouse community will have 591 houses, all of which will be built to the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready standards.

The builder is Beazer Homes, a company that has promised to build every one of its properties to high energy-efficient standards. Based in Atlanta, Beazer currently has 12 projects in various stages of development in the metro area, each of which offers Zero Energy Ready houses.

At GreenHouse, the houses’ renewable energy systems will be so efficient that they could offset most, or all, of the home’s annual energy use, the company said.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.