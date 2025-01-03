Shuttered Marshfield Brokerage Faces $490K Lawsuit

A Marshfield real estate broker is being accused of embezzling money by his agents, and failing to pay them hundreds of thousands of dollars in commissions and other fees.

A pair of lawsuits filed by 12 real estate agents accused Stephen Webster, owner of Success Real Estate, of failing to honor commissions and embezzling funds. Both lawsuits claim that agents are owed over $100,000 in commissions. Three agents said they also made private loans to Webster or the business and claim they are owed a total of $132,000 according to the lawsuit. In total, the agents are seeking $490,337 in damages.

“The Defendants have breached the terms of the private loans with the Plaintiffs and fraudulently induced these Plaintiffs to make personal loans to the Defendants,” the complaint filed by by attorney Robert Ahearn states.

One agent said in the lawsuit that she paid $10,400 of her own money to an attorney to cover a fee required for a closing that was supposed to be paid by money from an escrow account.

Webster “suddenly and without warning” announced the closure of the business on Dec. 14, according to the lawsuits. Court documents include the text of an email from Webster announcing the closure.

“It is with deep regret that I have to announce the closure of Success! At this moment we will no longer be accepting any new business,” the email shown in the lawsuits says. “Understandably this is upsetting news to all. I’m working hard every minute of every day to make things right. Upon the advice of my attorney, I can’t say much more at this time.”

Webster had not returned a phone call requesting comment as of publication time.