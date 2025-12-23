Six-Agent Compass Team Jumps to Robert Paul Properties

A Cape Cod broker and his team has left Compass for a competing brokerage’s Provincetown office.

The Holmes Group, a six-agent team led by former Kinlin Grover Compass broker associate Brett Holmes, has switched its affiliation to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, the latter brokerage announced Monday.

Established in 2012, the team is credited with 465 transactions totaling $394.7 million in sales volume over its lifetime, according to the announcement. RealTrends’ database credited the team with $61.59 million in sales volume across 29 transaction sides in 2024, putting it at 39th statewide for that year.

“The Holmes Group reflects the caliber of professionals we want representing the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” George Patsio, managing partner of BHHS Robert Paul Properties, said in a statement. “Brett’s leadership, market knowledge, and commitment to excellence strengthen our Provincetown presence and reinforce our long-standing reputation in the luxury marketplace.”

Holmes said in a statement provided by Robert Paul Properties that his team was attracted to make the switch due to the brokerage’s culture.

“The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand brings a level of trust that’s especially important to my off-Cape client base,” Holmes said. “At the same time, Robert Paul Properties offers strong local expertise and a collaborative culture that aligns with how we operate as a team.”