Skanska Awarded $40M Contract at Logan Airport

Massachusetts Port Authority awarded a $40 million contract to Skanska USA Building for a scheduled 2-year-long parking garage renovation project that will begin this summer.

The 250,000-square-foot Terminal B garage will remain open while construction crews complete the project designed to improve traffic flow, drainage and lighting.

The work includes creation of dedicated travel lanes and pick-up zones and relocation of taxi and shuttle stands at curbsides on the first floor, and relocation of the limousine pool area and road repairs on the second floor.

Structural repairs, lighting upgrades, utility relocation and new stormwater management will take place throughout the garage.

Completion is scheduled for late 2026, Skanska said.

“Recognizing the airport’s vital role as a central travel hub in the region, our team at Skanska is committed to ensuring the best utilization of space within the Terminal B Garage while prioritizing safety and efficiency standards of the garage that will remain active throughout the construction,” Bryan Northrop, executive vice president for Skanska USA Building’s New England region, said in a statement.