Skanska Tops Off Simmons’ New Tower

Simmons University’s reconfiguration of its campus real estate reached a milestone this week as crews from Skanska topped off a new 19-story tower that combines dorm rooms for nearly 1,100 students with recreational facilities ranging from an eight-lane swimming pool to gymnasium.

Scheduled for completion in January 2027, the Simmons Living and Learning Center is Skanska’s largest higher education project currently under way in New England.

The Living and Learning Center includes 14 levels occupied by a range of student rooms ranging from single occupancy to four-student pods. A 2-story dining hall, event space and extensive sports and recreational facilities occupy the rest of the 385,000 square-foot building, which is scheduled for completion in January 2027.

The athletic and wellness center includes an eight-lane swimming and diving pool, fitness center, rowing tank and gymnasium.

The project enables the firm to move forward with redevelopment of Simmons’ 5.9-acre residential campus on Brookline Avenue. The 1.7 million-square-foot Longwood Place project will comprise five new buildings including office, lab and retail space.

The initial 1 million-square-foot phase of the project, which would be built on a 1.9-acre section of the site, is currently under review by the Boston Planning Department.