South Boston Hotel Project Approved with Extended-Stay Format

A South Boston hotel project that was put on hold during the hospitality industry downturn is approved under a new design and extended-stay format.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency board approved the revised Dorchester Avenue hotel, a 77-unit office-to-residential conversion in Fort Point and expanded headquarters for the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The December meeting capped a calendar year in which the land-use agency approved 11 million square feet of development, including 3,390 housing units at an estimated cost of $8 billion. In 2023, the BPDA approved 16.6 million square feet of development, including 7,389 housing units, with total estimated costs of $10.2 billion.

Commercial development has slowed dramatically amid the lingering high office vacancy rate and lab space glut in Greater Boston, while multifamily developers are struggling to finance projects in the higher interest rate environment.

Hotel development also hit pause during the pandemic, but developers of a South Boston property are moving ahead with a new design for a $45 million hotel that would replace the Enterprise Rent-a-Car agency at 246-248 Dorchester Ave. in South Boston.

Since the original 2018 approval, developers acquired the neighboring property occupied by Doughboy Doughnuts at 220 Dorchester Ave. The building height has been increased by from eight to 10 stories, while adding 10 rooms for a total of 159 rooms.

Developer Evergreen Property Group added the extended-stay component as commercial development expands along the Dorchester Avenue corridor, attorney Joseph Hanley said.

Animal Rescue, Office-to-Resi Conversion OK’d

In South End, Animal Rescue of League of Boston plans to demolish its 68-year-old building at 10 Chandler St. and construct a 30,000-square-foot building to improve care for domestic pets and wildlife. The project will include a veterinary hospital, adoption center and dog training spaces.

In Fort Point, a Summer Street office building received approval for conversion into 77 apartments under the city’s office to residential conversion program. Developer Boston Pinnacle Properties estimates the 259-267 Summer St. project at $39 million. The neon Boston Wharf Co. sign that tops the eight-story building will be updated with LED lighting.

In East Boston, Addison Realty LLC received approval for a 20-unit apartment project at 99-105 Addison St. All of the residential space in the building will be elevated two feet above the site’s base flooding level, reflecting projected sea level rise.

A 12-unit apartment project was approved at 736-742 East Broadway in South Boston, including 3,080 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space, by Monarc Development.

Two multifamily projects received approval near MBTA commuter rail service in Hyde Park.

At 1690-1700 Hyde Park Ave., a 115-unit apartment project designed to Passive House energy efficiency standards was approved steps from the Readville MBTA commuter rail station, including a drop-off area for Uber and Lyft passengers. West Boylston Investments LLC estimates the project cost at $35 million.

At 1305 Hyde Park Ave., two duplexes and parking will be replaced with a 54-unit housing project by developer Joseph Federico of Westwood.

And Nan Fung Life Sciences Real Estate also received approval for converting 21,535 square feet of office space at 2 Financial Center into speculative lab space.