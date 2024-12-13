Community Good Works

All One Credit Union

All One Credit Union, formerly known as Leominster Credit Union, said it celebrated its 70th year in business by organizing 70 “acts of kindness” for the communities it serves. The actions included delivering pastries to local senior centers, care packages and cookies to police stations and supplies and food to animal shelters. The credit union also made donations of unspecified size to Leominster High School for a student club and Longsjo Middle School for its upcoming Washington, D.C. trip, and a $10,000 gift to Ginny’s Helping Hand and Food Pantry in Leominster to assist in its holiday-season work.

Bay State Bank

Bay State Bank, based in Worcester, gave $50,000 worth of equipment and furniture to the city’s public school district. The donations will largely go to fit out a room in the Tatnuck Magnet School for use by its Kindness Club.

Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company said its staff recently helped pack 750 bags of Thanksgiving dinner essentials as part of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay’s Gratitude Project.

KeyBank

KeyBank announced that its foundation gave $10,000 to Springfield-based nonprofit Way Finders to implement its Ready to Work: My Story, My Goals program, which provides employment readiness resources to unemployed and underemployed residents in Hamden County.

Merrimack Valley Credit Union

Merrimack Valley Credit Union said it donated $30,000 to Emmaus Inc., in Haverhill. Emmaus is a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and affordable housing to families and individuals facing homelessness.

The credit union’s affiliated RTN GoodWorks Foundation also gave $3,000 to four local nonprofits in celebration of Giving Tuesday: Africano Waltham, which serves immigrant youth and families in that city; Essex County Community Foundation’s Greater Lawrence Summer Fund, which funds summer enrichment activities for over 4,600 Lawrence children; community empowerment organization Latinos en Acción de Waltham; and Why Me, Worcester, a Worcester-based nonprofit created in 1985 to help central New England families cope with childhood cancer.