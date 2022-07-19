Springfield’s Arrha Credit Union Expands to New State

Springfield-based Arrha Credit Union has opened its first Connecticut branch just over the border in Enfield.

“We are excited to be opening a branch in Enfield and support surrounding communities as well,” Arrha Credit Union President and CEO Michael S. Ostrowski said in a statement. “We are a community-focused credit union and know our hometown banking style is what Enfield and surrounding communities need.”

The new branch is located at 231 Hazard Ave., which was previously a United Bank branch that closed following the 2019 acquisition by People’s United Bank. The site had been a Rockville Bank branch before Rockville merged in 2014 with United Bank.

In the statement announcing the new location, Arrha Credit Union noted the site’s connection to Rockville Bank.

“Arrha Credit Union will bring hometown banking back, this location is perfect to make that happen,” the statement said. “[Rockville Bank] had the same style of hometown, superior customer service banking. We are excited to welcome these customers back and become members, part of the Arrha financial family.”

Arrha Credit Union is a community credit union that has been the official credit union of Springfield teachers since 1929. The name “Arrha” means “a pledge in earnest,” the credit union said in the statement, noting that it is one of the oldest words in the English language and reflects the credit union’s pledge to assist members in reaching their financial goals.

The $140 million-asset credit union has two Massachusetts branches in Springfield and West Springfield. The credit union expanded its field of membership in 2019 to include people who live, work or attend school in Hartford and Tolland counties in Connecticut, as well as their immediate family members.

Amanda Howie will be the branch manager in Enfield. Adam Baldwin will be assistant vice president and regional branch and business development manager, and Anthony “Tony” Franco will be the vice president of commercial lending.