St. Mary’s CU, MetroWest FCU Complete Merger

St.Mary’s Credit Union and MetroWest Community Federal Credit Union have officially combined to create a $1.15 billion credit union.

The combined organization will operate under the St. Mary’s Credit Union name and retain the St. Mary’s Credit Union charter.

“Today we officially begin a new chapter, uniting two institutions with a shared philosophy to best serve our members and people throughout the MetroWest area,” St. Mary’s Credit Union President and CEO Jim Petkewich said in a statement. “We welcome MetroWest Community Federal Credit Union members into our family with a promise to preserve the personal connections and community focus that defines St. Mary’s Credit Union. With the merger, we’ll continue to expand our reach and capabilities while providing every member with tailored financial solutions from trusted experts in their community.”

The credit union will now serve more than 60,000 members. St. Mary’s will also have eight branches across the region in addition to its corporate office and loan center in Marlborough. Metrowest Community Federal Credit Union had a single branch in Framingham that will be updated with St. Mary’s branding.

“We’re excited to welcome the members of MetroWest Community Federal Credit Union into the SMCU family,” St. Mary’s Credit Union board chair Brian Bouvier said in a statement. “This merger reflects our ongoing commitment to thoughtful, sustainable growth while staying true to our mission of putting members first.”