State Offers Five Housing Development Sites at Auction

A real estate auction scheduled next month will offer five state-owned development sites totaling over 24 acres to housing developers.

The Sept. 10 auction is an early test of Gov. Maura Healey’s new program to accelerate disposition of underutilized state land for housing production.

In June, Healey announced that an inventory by state agencies identified 450 acres of publicly owned properties that are suitable for disposition to housing developers, including former courthouses and unused land on college and former state hospital campuses.

J.J. Manning Auctioneers will conduct the absolute auction at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at the Sheraton Boston Newton hotel. The state Division of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance is offering two vacant sites on Lyman Street in Westborough and Northborough, and a 2.5-acre property on Salem Street in Wilmington. The auction also includes the 4.6-acre Brook House campus at 461 Freight Shed Road in Phillipston and the 5.8-acre Elliot House property on Elliot Road in Templeton, two former group homes.

A housing use requirement will be included in all deeds, the Yarmouth Port auction house announced.

The Healey administration estimates the overall disposition program could generate approximately 3,500 new homes. The state Affordable Homes Act allows such properties to be developed at a density of at least four housing units per acre.

The administration estimates that Massachusetts needs to generate 222,000 new housing units by 2035 to keep pace with demand.

In November, the Boston Foundation released a report that estimated 85,000 new housing units could be built on surplus public properties.