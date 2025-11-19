Statewide Condo Market Snaps Losing Streak

After struggling this spring, the Massachusetts condominium market spent October hitting its first month of year-on-year price growth since April.

There were 1,686 condominium sales in October 2025, a 2.3 percent increase year-over-year according to new data released by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

The median condo sale price increased 3.8 percent on a year-over-year basis to $529,850, up from $510,500 in October 2024. The growth capped five straight month of declines or no growth in the statewide monthly median condo sale price.

The price growth didn’t extend to Greater Boston, however. There were 1,161 condo sales in Greater Boston in October, an 0.8 percent increase. from October 2024. Meanwhile, the median condo price increased 1.7 percent on the same basis to $615,000.

Year-to-date, there were 11,869 condo sales in Greater Boston, a 3 percent increase from 2024.

The region’s median sale price of $620,000 for October represented a 0.8 percent drop from 2024, keeping up the region’s now-six-month streak of low single-digit percentage drops in the median sale price. However, it was the smallest decline in the median sale price since May.

“A significant increase in condo inventory earlier this year contributed to a surge in sales and helped keep prices down,” Cassidy Norton, Associate Publisher and Media Relations Director of The Warren Group said in a statement. “Lower interest rates on mortgages also contributed to the increase in sales, although some buyers may be holding off to see if rates come down further later this year or early next.”

The statewide single-family market continued to see price increases as homes that likely went under agreement during the early days of the fall selling season formally traded hands.

There were 4,162 single-family home sales in Massachusetts in October, Warren Group data showed, a 5.4 percent increase from October 2024. The median single-family home price increased 2.4 percent on a year-over-year basis to $630,000.

“The October housing market continued to illustrate the trends of the preceding nine months, with slight increases in median prices and the number of sales each month versus 2024,” Norton said. “A recent mortgage rate cut, increased inventory, and the approaching end of the year are all contributing to a less frenetic market.”