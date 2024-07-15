Stop & Shop to Close Eight Mass. Stores by End of Year

Stop & Shop has announced it will be closing 32 underperforming stores by the end of the year, including eight in Massachusetts.

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop, said in a statement. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

The grocer says that employees at impacted locations will be offered other opportunities within the company.

The 32 impacted store locations are expected to close on or before November 2, 2024.

“Since 2018, we have completed more than 190 store remodels, with the customer shopping experience in mind. These stores are outperforming other Stop & Shop stores that haven’t been remodeled,” Reid said in a statement. “We’re taking these learnings and implementing them at other stores as we build upon our strong foundation, similar to our new Boston flagship location, opened last month in the Allston Yards development. We look forward to continuing to serve and care for our communities and to grow Stop & Shop as a local brand for many years to come.”

The Massachusetts stores that will close are: