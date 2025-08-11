Students Complete Real Estate Entrepreneurship Program 

More than two dozen students from Greater Boston completed the latest installment of a free internship program designed to provide pathways into the real estate industry.

The Fallon Co. of Boston partnered with incubator Steet2Ivy on the six-week Real Estate Entrepreneurship Youth Program designed for 16- to 21-year-olds from underserved communities.

The program includes instruction on real estate investing strategies, business development and leadership, while providing connections to industry mentors and increasing diversity in the industry.

During a graduation ceremony held Wednesday at University of Massachusetts-Boston’s Integrated Sciences Complex, participants made presentations on real estate projects to executives from The Fallon Co. and Street2Ivy Founder Tavares Brewington and received certificates of completion.

The Fallon Co. began its partnership with Street2Ivy on the summer program in 2021, and the two organizations announced last week they plan to expand the program.