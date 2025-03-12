Suffolk Downs Apartments Ink Second Retail Lease

An East Boston yoga and barre studio will become the second retail tenant at Suffolk Downs’ first apartment building, the Amaya complex in Revere.

The Point Barre and Yoga is scheduled to open the new location this fall in ground-floor commercial space at the 475-unit apartment complex, developer HYM Investment Group of Boston announced.

Women-owned construction firm AMCON of Peabody will build out the space in preparation for this fall’s opening.

HYM previously announced its initial commercial tenant, Twisted Fate Brewing, which will open a 2,000-square-foot taproom this spring. The building includes 24,000 square feet of retail space.

HYM and National Real Estate Advisors partnered on the first building within the 16.5 million-square-foot redevelopment of the former racetrack property in East Boston and Revere.