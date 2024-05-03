Survey: RE Agents Open to Changing Affiliations

The latest report from Coldwell Banker found that 67 percent of real estate agents plan on staying with their current company this year, a significant drop from the 75 percent who said the same last year.

Respondents cited the following as the main factors contributing to a willingness to change affiliation: wanting more referrals and leads; better training and education opportunities; better commission structure and better team support.

Agent priorities remained the same as last year, the report concluded, with brand trust topping the list, followed by marketing and advertising support. Two new priorities arose this year – more agents showed an increased interest in a brand’s expertise in luxury real estate and whether the brand has a strong global presence.

The annual Agent Priorities Report surveys both Coldwell Banker-affiliated and non-affiliated agents to gauge their feelings about today’s real estate market, their priorities and their views on the industry’s leading real estate brands, Coldwell Banker said in a statement.