TCB Breaks Ground on Provincetown Development

Provincetown’s largest residential project in over a decade is designed to expand housing options for year-round workers on Cape Cod.

Provincetown officials selected The Community Builders to redevelop the former VFW Post property following a request for proposals in 2021. State officials including Gov. Maura Healey attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the 65-unit Province Post project this week. The project includes market-rate units and others reserved for households earning from 80 percent to below 30 percent of the area median income.

“Provincetown could not be the vibrant and popular Cape Cod destination it is today without the dependable workforce and their families that keep this community running,” Ed Augustus, secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, said in a statement.

Designed by DBVW Architects of Providence, Province Post includes shared patios, access to a bike path and a veterans memorial.

Funding for the project was provided by the town of Provincetown, MassHousing, EOHLC, CEDAC, Barnstable County and Cape Light Compact.

Waltham-based Delphi Construction is overseeing the building project, which will include all-electric building systems.