The B&T Daily: May 3, 2024

A Boston-based developer originally received approval for a 279-unit project at 1717-1725 Hyde Park Ave. in 2020. At the time, developers estimated development costs at $70 million for the 6-story, 316,315-square-foot complex, which was unable to obtain construction financing. Northern Bank has filed two proofs of claim totaling over $14 million related to mortgages on the property. The sale would enable Northern Bank to carve out payments for creditors.

Area banking institutions think they’ve found a potentially lucrative revenue stream: private banking and wealth-management services.

Unlocking a new generation of infill developers supported by a broader systems changes that make it easier to permit and finance housing has the potential to produce the housing the state needs.

The next two years include significant milestones for the Museum of African American History, as its Boston campus nears its 230th anniversary in 2026.

