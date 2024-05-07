The B&T Daily, May 7, 2024

Two WeWork locations in Boston would stay open under a proposal the coworking space has made in its bankruptcy filing. WeWork’s bankruptcy adds a new stress point to Boston’s Class A office sector already struggling to adapt to elevated vacancies and uncertain future demand. The company has already proposed to reject its leases at One Lincoln and 711 Atlantic Ave.
- Retail to Rental: A developer proposes to rezone a Marlborough office park to allow construction of residential condominiums.
- Praise, Not Punishment: AG Andrea Campbell and Gov. Maura Healey are changing focus from threatening communities in noncompliance with the new MBTA zoning law to praising those who are embracing it.
- Redfin to Pay $9.5M: Redfin has agreed to settle federal lawsuits regarding broker commission.
- Record Equity: Greater Boston is in the top 5 metro markets for home equity gains, which have reached a record $11 trillion nationwide.
- Financial institutions are increasingly exploring wealth management and private banking as new revenue sources.
- Participatory budgeting is putting money where the community’s mouths are. It is an investment, particularly in working-class communities of color across our city, which too often see a lack of investment and deterioration of neighborhoods.
- Museum of African American History CEO Noelle Trent is taking stock of her organization’s many historic Boston properties as the oldest reach their 230th birthday next year.