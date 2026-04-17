The Gossip Report: April 17, 2026

The three Edgartown properties in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales are a study in contrasts. Two are on coves along the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard, but one – which also landed in this week’s top spot – sold for precisely double the other, likely thanks to its more impressive porch vistas and more secluded setting. The third tied the first home for price, with help from what the listing stated was 2,000 feet of private beach, its larger size and proximity to Edgartown’s amenities.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for March 28-April 3, 2026.
1) 30 Oyster Watcha Road, Edgartown
Price: $15,000,000
Buyer: 30 Oyster Watcha Road LLC
Seller: Miller Edgartown NT
Agent: Mark D. Jenins, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s
Size: 4,153 square feet on 14.7 acres
Sold: 3/31/2026
2) 38 Cow Bay Road, Edgartown
Price: $15,000,000
Buyer: 38 Cow Bay Road LLC
Seller: Robert K Deveer III Ret
Agent: Geret Conover, LandVest Martha’s Vineyard
Size: 5,586 square feet on 2.6 acres
Sold: 4/2/2026
3) 22 Brimmer St., Boston
Price: $10,000,000
Buyer: Maxwell R. Gee
Seller: Georgantas FT
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 4,732 square feet
Sold: 4/3/2026
4) 1 Franklin St. #PH3A, Boston
Price: $7,999,999
Buyer: Johnell Holly and Kimberley-Ann Holly
Seller: Shania Holdings Co. LLC
Agent: Nancy Ciampa McLaughlin and Joseph Pollack, Redfin
Size: 4,172 square feet
Sold: 4/3/2026
5) 6 Janes Cove Road, Edgartown
Price: $7,500,000
Buyer: Warrior Creek Realty II LLC
Seller: Double B Cap Group LLC
Agent: Mark D. Jenins, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s
Size: 6,927 square feet on 9.2 acres
Sold: 3/30/2026