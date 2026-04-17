The Gossip Report: April 17, 2026

The three Edgartown properties in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales are a study in contrasts. Two are on coves along the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard, but one – which also landed in this week’s top spot – sold for precisely double the other, likely thanks to its more impressive porch vistas and more secluded setting. The third tied the first home for price, with help from what the listing stated was 2,000 feet of private beach, its larger size and proximity to Edgartown’s amenities.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for March 28-April 3, 2026.

Price: $15,000,000

Buyer: 30 Oyster Watcha Road LLC

Seller: Miller Edgartown NT

Agent: Mark D. Jenins, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s

Size: 4,153 square feet on 14.7 acres

Sold: 3/31/2026

Price: $15,000,000

Buyer: 38 Cow Bay Road LLC

Seller: Robert K Deveer III Ret

Agent: Geret Conover, LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

Size: 5,586 square feet on 2.6 acres

Sold: 4/2/2026

Price: $10,000,000

Buyer: Maxwell R. Gee

Seller: Georgantas FT

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 4,732 square feet

Sold: 4/3/2026

Price: $7,999,999

Buyer: Johnell Holly and Kimberley-Ann Holly

Seller: Shania Holdings Co. LLC

Agent: Nancy Ciampa McLaughlin and Joseph Pollack, Redfin

Size: 4,172 square feet

Sold: 4/3/2026

Price: $7,500,000

Buyer: Warrior Creek Realty II LLC

Seller: Double B Cap Group LLC

Agent: Mark D. Jenins, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s

Size: 6,927 square feet on 9.2 acres

Sold: 3/30/2026