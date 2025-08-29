The Gossip Report: Aug. 29, 2025

There’s waterfront living, and then there’s living on the water – the fourth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales fits solidly into the latter category. Like many of its peers on Nantucket Harbor, a particularly high tide will put the ocean underneath the combined kitchen-living room. Your reward is great views and, per the listing, Historic District Commission approval for further expansion – a relative rarity for in-town homes.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Aug. 9-15, 2025.

Price: $26,500,000

Buyer: 86 Pr T

Seller: J.G. Goldsmith

Agent: Sam Parsons, Great Point Properties

Size: 6,656 square feet on 2.1 acres

Sold: 8/11/2025

Price: $11,000,000

Buyer: Brian J Conway RET

Seller: Block Robert P Est

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 3,140 square feet

Sold: 8/15/2025

Price: $8,500,000

Buyer: 24 Nonatum Ave LLC

Seller: Brett A. Burns

Agent: J Pepper Frazier II, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 4,155 square feet on 0.61 acres

Sold: 8/15/2025

Price: $7,500,000

Buyer: 13 Commercial Wharf LLC

Seller: 13 Commercial St LLC

Agent: J Pepper Frazier II, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 2,576 square feet on 0.18 acres

Sold: 8/15/2025

Price: $7,185,750

Buyer: 300 Pier 4 Blvd T

Seller: Pittormie Properties LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 2,506 square feet

Sold: 8/15/2025