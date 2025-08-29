The Gossip Report: Aug. 29, 2025

There’s waterfront living, and then there’s living on the water – the fourth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales fits solidly into the latter category. Like many of its peers on Nantucket Harbor, a particularly high tide will put the ocean underneath the combined kitchen-living room. Your reward is great views and, per the listing, Historic District Commission approval for further expansion – a relative rarity for in-town homes.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Aug. 9-15, 2025.
1) 86 Pocomo Road, Nantucket
Price: $26,500,000
Buyer: 86 Pr T
Seller: J.G. Goldsmith
Agent: Sam Parsons, Great Point Properties
Size: 6,656 square feet on 2.1 acres
Sold: 8/11/2025
2) 2 Commonwealth Ave. #15B, Boston
Price: $11,000,000
Buyer: Brian J Conway RET
Seller: Block Robert P Est
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 3,140 square feet
Sold: 8/15/2025
3) 24 Nonantum Ave., Nantucket
Price: $8,500,000
Buyer: 24 Nonatum Ave LLC
Seller: Brett A. Burns
Agent: J Pepper Frazier II, J Pepper Frazier Co.
Size: 4,155 square feet on 0.61 acres
Sold: 8/15/2025
4) 13 Commercial Wharf, Nantucket
Price: $7,500,000
Buyer: 13 Commercial Wharf LLC
Seller: 13 Commercial St LLC
Agent: J Pepper Frazier II, J Pepper Frazier Co.
Size: 2,576 square feet on 0.18 acres
Sold: 8/15/2025
5) 300 Pier 4 Blvd. #PHN, Boston
Price: $7,185,750
Buyer: 300 Pier 4 Blvd T
Seller: Pittormie Properties LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 2,506 square feet
Sold: 8/15/2025