The Gossip Report: Feb. 6, 2026

The third home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales has a direct link to one of the state’s most consequential governors. The summer retreat of former Gov. Francis Sargent, who led the state from 1969 to 1965, is a quintessential midcentury Cape Cod house: simple, rustic and surrounded by natural beauty. Sargent, a liberal Republican and avid conservationist, laid the groundwork for the Cape Cod National Seashore as Department of Natural Resources commissioner in the 1950s. As governor, he staked out a middle way through the bussing crisis and was a key part of stopping the “Inner Belt” highway from bulldozing through Boston, Cambridge and Somerville, and setting in motion a subway expansion, instead.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Jan. 17-23, 2026.

1) 20 Crestwood Road, Newton



Price: $5,900,000

Buyer: Amanda M. Morrison and Charles G. Morrison

Seller: Andrew J Hayden 2008 RET

Agent: Not sold via MLS

Size: 5,225 square feet on 0.7 acres

Sold: 1/20/26

Price: $5,500,000

Buyer: Paquetelle LLC

Seller: Jack Piuggi and Phyllis Piuggi

Agent: Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher, Compass

Size: 4,336 square feet on 0.46 acres

Sold: 1/20/26

Price: $5,450,000

Buyer: Harbor Walk RT

Seller: Salt Pond RT

Agent: Brian Dougherty, Jack Tobin and John DePreaux, Corcoran Property Advisors

Size: 2,413 square feet on 5.2 acres

Sold: 1/23/2026

4) 25 Upton St., Boston



Price: $4,035,000

Buyer: Renaissance Investments at 25 Upton Street LLC

Seller: Nancy S. Timmerman and Rober W. Timmerman

Agent: Not sold via MLS

Size: 4,701 square feet

Sold: 1/23/2026

Price: $3,900,000

Buyer: Chi-Young Kim and Gina Rhee

Seller: Arone Bros LLC

Agent: The Bauman Group and Julie Newman, Gibson Sotheby’s International

Size: 3,475 square feet on 0.19 acres

Sold: 1/21/2026