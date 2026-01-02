The Gossip Report: Jan. 2, 2026

This week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts is all about the vacation. All five homes come from exclusive coastal or near-coastal neighborhoods, with amenities to match their seven- and eight-figure pricetags: Pools, private docks, ensuite bathrooms with every bedroom, sweeping ocean views or walking distance from downtown Nantucket’s restaurants and shops – take your pick.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Dec. 13-19, 2025.

Price: $10,500,000

Seller: G & D Johansen FT

Buyer: 391 Webster NT

Agent: Gene Orloff, Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 5,502 square feet on 1.23 acres

Sold: 12/16/2025

Price: $ 8,565,000

Seller: 240 Polpis LLC

Buyer: Michael J. Omara

Agent: Robert Sarkisian, BHHS Island Properties

Size: 4,498 square feet on 3.47 acres

Sold: 12/16/2025

Price: $7,950,000

Seller: One Fifteen Surfside LLC

Buyer: Rose Miller and Peter Miller

Agent: Lucie Cristler, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 5,512 square feet on 0.96 acres

Sold: 12/17/2025

Price: $7,850,000

Seller: David Gilberg and Margaret Gilberg

Buyer: Cato LLC

Agent: Rebecca M Becker, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 6,811 square feet on 0.51 acres

Sold: 12/16/2025

Price: $7,400,000

Seller: One Chester RT

Buyer: One Chester LLC

Agent: Robert Young, William Raveis Nantucket

Size: 3,467 square feet on 0.12 acres

Sold: 12/16/2025