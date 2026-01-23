The Gossip Report: Jan. 23, 2026

The third home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts started out as a “fishing camp” where local men gathered to fish and drink beer. According to the listing brokerage, Tea Lane Associates, its owner in the 1950s suddenly found himself hard up for cash during a sudden recession and convinced his famed actress neighbor to buy it for “a very good price” by painting its weathered cedar shingles bright blue. From then on, locals knew it as “The Swindle.”

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Jan. 3-9, 2026.

Price: $ 14,500,000

Buyer: 50 Liberty Value Growth LLC

Seller: 50 Liberty Drive LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 3,619 square feet

Sold: 1/7/2026

2) 21 1/2 Hussey St., Nantucket



Price: $6,900,000

Buyer: Mkkh LLC

Seller: Watercolors LLC

Size: 3,800 square feet on 0.12 acres

Sold: 1/7/2026

Price: $6,825,000

Buyer: 662 Vineyard LLC

Seller: Robert A Schmetterer RET

Agent: Jill Hobby Napior, Tea Lane Associates | Forbes

Size: 1,914 square feet on 1.58 acres

Sold: 1/5/2026

4) 25 Rutland Square, Boston



Price: $6,075,000

Buyer: 25 Rutland Sqauare LLC

Seller: Holly Grace and Benjamin Rubenstein

Size: 3,904 square feet

Sold: 1/7/2026

Price: $5,700,000

Buyer: Scott F Powers 2004 FT

Seller: Violette Aftandilian

Agent: Alene Caldwell and Jonathan Caldwell, Acre Property Advisors LLC

Size: 3,105 square feet

Sold: 1/7/2026