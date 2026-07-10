The Gossip Report: July 10, 2026

It’s not often you come across a gut renovation in Boston that works so hard to charm you, like the fourth house in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. The sellers of this endcap South End townhouse redid the home with a keen eye for detail and a love of natural light. Two stories of glazing on the alley side illuminate the first two floors, but the owners resisted the temptation to build in grand, double-height rooms on a small lot, leaving the home’s main rooms feeling human-scale, yet still expansive.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June 20-26, 2026.
1) 107 Chestnut St. #5, Boston
Price: $8,628,400
Buyer: 107-109 Chestnut St Unit 5 T
Seller: 107 Chestnut St LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 2,928 square feet
Sold: 6/23/2026
2) 286 Country Drive, Weston
Price: $7,180,000
Buyer: Marta M. Noble and Thomas W. Noble
Seller: Yang Yang
Agent: George Sarkis, Manuel Sarkis and Megan Francese, Douglas Elliman
Size: 5,076 square feet on 1.42 acres
Sold: 6/24/2026
3) 278 Clinton Road, Brookline
Price: $6,700,000
Buyer: Alexander Matveev and Marina Zlochisti
Seller: 278 Clinton Road LLC
Agent: Jayne Friedberg, Coldwell Banker – Brookline
Size: 6,658 square feet on 0.3 acres
Sold: 6/23/2026
4) 31 Worcester St., Boston
Price: $6,400,000
Buyer: Ian Bain and Elena Laird
Seller: Anna Mattson Goldenheim and David A. Goldenheim
Agent: Megan Kopman, Compass
Size: 4,852 square feet
Sold: 6/26/2026
5) 28 Warren Ave., Plymouth
Price: $6,350,000
Buyer: Cedar Crest Invs LLC
Seller: Linda J Vayo T
Agent: Lynne Morey, Coldwell Banker – Plymouth
Size: 5,172 square feet on 2.8 acres
Sold: 6/25/2026