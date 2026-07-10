The Gossip Report: July 10, 2026

It’s not often you come across a gut renovation in Boston that works so hard to charm you, like the fourth house in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. The sellers of this endcap South End townhouse redid the home with a keen eye for detail and a love of natural light. Two stories of glazing on the alley side illuminate the first two floors, but the owners resisted the temptation to build in grand, double-height rooms on a small lot, leaving the home’s main rooms feeling human-scale, yet still expansive.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June 20-26, 2026.

Price: $8,628,400

Buyer: 107-109 Chestnut St Unit 5 T

Seller: 107 Chestnut St LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 2,928 square feet

Sold: 6/23/2026

Price: $7,180,000

Buyer: Marta M. Noble and Thomas W. Noble

Seller: Yang Yang

Agent: George Sarkis, Manuel Sarkis and Megan Francese, Douglas Elliman

Size: 5,076 square feet on 1.42 acres

Sold: 6/24/2026

Price: $6,700,000

Buyer: Alexander Matveev and Marina Zlochisti

Seller: 278 Clinton Road LLC

Agent: Jayne Friedberg, Coldwell Banker – Brookline

Size: 6,658 square feet on 0.3 acres

Sold: 6/23/2026

Price: $6,400,000

Buyer: Ian Bain and Elena Laird

Seller: Anna Mattson Goldenheim and David A. Goldenheim

Agent: Megan Kopman, Compass

Size: 4,852 square feet

Sold: 6/26/2026

Price: $6,350,000

Buyer: Cedar Crest Invs LLC

Seller: Linda J Vayo T

Agent: Lynne Morey, Coldwell Banker – Plymouth

Size: 5,172 square feet on 2.8 acres

Sold: 6/25/2026