The Gossip Report: July 11, 2025

One of Concord’s limited stock of ultra-luxury properties takes the top spot in this week’s roundup of the most expensive recent home sales in Massachusetts. The 122-year-old Colonial-style home is full of elegant touches, like an inlaid oak center hall floor or a bluestone-lined pool set on a grass terrace framed by a fieldstone wall. Only locals know the best perk, though: It’s right across the street from the highly prized Hutchins Farm and its local fruits and vegetables.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June June 25-July 1, 2025.
1) 709 Monument St., Concord
Price: $7,900,000
Buyer: Gail Burr and Matthew Burr
Seller: Emily D. Kunze
Agent: Paul E. Grover and Matthew De Groot, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 9,443 square feet on 5.25 acres
Sold: 6/24/2025
2) 84 Cliff Road, Nantucket
Price: $11,500,000
Buyer: Bishops Rise Hld NT
Seller: Mulberry St Re Vent LLC
Agent: Maury People Sotheby’s International
Size: 7,134 square feet on 1.87 acres
Sold: 6/16/2025
3) 430 Stuart St. #33F, Boston
Price: $6,750,000
Buyer: Raffles 33f RT
Seller: TS Resideneces Hldg LLC
Agent: Manuel Davis, The Collaborative Companies
Size: 1,916 square feet
Sold: 6/23/2025
4) 19 Pilgrim Road, Nantucket
Price: $6,335,000
Buyer: Heb Slack Pilgrims LLC
Seller: Alan B. Rudikoff and Veronica Rudikoff
Agent: Fisher Real Estate
Size: 3,994 square feet on 0.13 acre
Sold: 6/25/2025
5) 11 Greylock Road, Wellesley
Price: $5,100,000
Buyer: Judith M. Marth and William S. Marth
Seller: Patz RT
Agent: Debi Benoit, Katherin Miner and Laurin Shields, William Raveis Real Estate
Size: 7,408 square feet on 0.84 acres
Sold: 6/24/2025