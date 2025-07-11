The Gossip Report: July 11, 2025

One of Concord’s limited stock of ultra-luxury properties takes the top spot in this week’s roundup of the most expensive recent home sales in Massachusetts. The 122-year-old Colonial-style home is full of elegant touches, like an inlaid oak center hall floor or a bluestone-lined pool set on a grass terrace framed by a fieldstone wall. Only locals know the best perk, though: It’s right across the street from the highly prized Hutchins Farm and its local fruits and vegetables.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June June 25-July 1, 2025.

Price: $7,900,000

Buyer: Gail Burr and Matthew Burr

Seller: Emily D. Kunze

Agent: Paul E. Grover and Matthew De Groot, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 9,443 square feet on 5.25 acres

Sold: 6/24/2025

Price: $11,500,000

Buyer: Bishops Rise Hld NT

Seller: Mulberry St Re Vent LLC

Agent: Maury People Sotheby’s International

Size: 7,134 square feet on 1.87 acres

Sold: 6/16/2025

Price: $6,750,000

Buyer: Raffles 33f RT

Seller: TS Resideneces Hldg LLC

Agent: Manuel Davis, The Collaborative Companies

Size: 1,916 square feet

Sold: 6/23/2025

Price: $6,335,000

Buyer: Heb Slack Pilgrims LLC

Seller: Alan B. Rudikoff and Veronica Rudikoff

Agent: Fisher Real Estate

Size: 3,994 square feet on 0.13 acre

Sold: 6/25/2025

Price: $5,100,000

Buyer: Judith M. Marth and William S. Marth

Seller: Patz RT

Agent: Debi Benoit, Katherin Miner and Laurin Shields, William Raveis Real Estate

Size: 7,408 square feet on 0.84 acres

Sold: 6/24/2025