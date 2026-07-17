The Gossip Report: July 17, 2026

Two homes in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive residential sales are both on Nantucket, and are both the same size, but one sold for almost triple the price of the other. Why? Recency of renovation is a good guess. The first home is in Brandt Point, next to downtown, sits on the harbor and was redone in 2024. The fourth is secluded among 600 acres of conservation land on Nantucket’s east side, but got its last major remodel in 2014.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for June 27-July 3, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $25,000,000

Buyer: Epoque Ack MA LLC

Seller: JFM Cacique LLC

Agent: Hedyeh Renstrup, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 5,151 square feet on 0.32 acres

Sold: 7/2/2026

Price: $10,500,000

Buyer: 292 Marlborough St LLC

Seller: Bostontownhome LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 5,088 square feet

Sold: 7/1/2026

Price: $8,500,000

Buyer: 247 KC LLC

Seller: Basp MA LLC

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 5,509 square feet on 1.01 acres

Sold: 6/30/2026

Price: $8,500,000

Buyer: Little Red Lighthouse LLC

Seller: Darcy Creech

Agent: Gary Winn and Morgan Winn, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 5,116 square feet on 3.78 acres

Sold: 6/30/2026

Price: $7,400,000

Buyer: Baxter Lenox Holdings NT

Seller: Antony C. Mattessich and Natalie J. Mattessich

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 8,696 square feet on 0.75 acres

Sold: 7/1/2026