The Gossip Report: July 17, 2026

Two homes in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive residential sales are both on Nantucket, and are both the same size, but one sold for almost triple the price of the other. Why? Recency of renovation is a good guess. The first home is in Brandt Point, next to downtown, sits on the harbor and was redone in 2024. The fourth is secluded among 600 acres of conservation land on Nantucket’s east side, but got its last major remodel in 2014.
How we make the Gossip Report
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for June 27-July 3, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 36 Easton St., Nantucket
Price: $25,000,000
Buyer: Epoque Ack MA LLC
Seller: JFM Cacique LLC
Agent: Hedyeh Renstrup, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 5,151 square feet on 0.32 acres
Sold: 7/2/2026
2) 292 Marlborough St., Boston
Price: $10,500,000
Buyer: 292 Marlborough St LLC
Seller: Bostontownhome LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 5,088 square feet
Sold: 7/1/2026
3) 247 King Caesar Road, Duxbury
Price: $8,500,000
Buyer: 247 KC LLC
Seller: Basp MA LLC
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 5,509 square feet on 1.01 acres
Sold: 6/30/2026
4) 21 Quidnet Road, Nantucket
Price: $8,500,000
Buyer: Little Red Lighthouse LLC
Seller: Darcy Creech
Agent: Gary Winn and Morgan Winn, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 5,116 square feet on 3.78 acres
Sold: 6/30/2026
5) 82 Lenox St., Newton
Price: $7,400,000
Buyer: Baxter Lenox Holdings NT
Seller: Antony C. Mattessich and Natalie J. Mattessich
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 8,696 square feet on 0.75 acres
Sold: 7/1/2026