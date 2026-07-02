The Gossip Report: July 2, 2026

The first two homes in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales show how much difference a half-mile can make, even in one of the state’s most expensive neighborhoods. The two houses sit about 2,700 feet apart in Boston’s Back Bay, but their per-square-foot sale prices are separated by $880.56. The first house is almost halfway down the Exeter-Fairfield block of Commonwealth Avenue, while the latter is in Back Bay’s final block, just before Charlesgate Park and the Bowker Bridge overpass mark the transition to Kenmore Square.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June 13-19, 2026.
1) 212 Commonwealth Ave. #1, Boston
Price: $8,125,000
Buyer: 212 Commonwealth Ave RT
Seller: Raquel Matilla Antunez and Roberto Simon Rabanal
Agent: Iliyan Padinkov, Coldwell Banker – Boston
Size: 3,664 square feet
Sold: 6/15/2026
2) 409 Commonwealth Ave. #B, Boston
Price: $6,150,000
Buyer: John Solomon
Seller: Curt Kohlberg and Allegrta Manacher
Agent: Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 4,600 square feet
Sold: 6/16/2026
3) 22 Valley Road, Wellesley
Price: $5,250,000
Buyer: Morgan Reece and Schuyler Reece
Seller: 22 Valley Road NT
Agent: Mary Shea Wilson and Paul Wilson, Compass
Size: 4,843 square feet on 0.55 acres
Sold: 6/15/2026
4) 22 Hancock Road, Brookline
Price: $4,800,000
Buyer: Faisal Mahmood and Zahra Noor
Seller: Xiaoyu Lei and Jiaqi Wei
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 4,733 square feet on 0.32 acres
Sold: 6/15/2026
5) 110 Sudbury St. #4104, Boston
Price: $4,750,000
Buyer: Alan R Dynner 2003 RET
Seller: Bulfinch WPB1 Condo Property LLC
Agent: Simona LaPosta, The Collaborative Companies
Size: 2,275 square feet
Sold: 6/15/2026