The Gossip Report: July 2, 2026

The first two homes in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales show how much difference a half-mile can make, even in one of the state’s most expensive neighborhoods. The two houses sit about 2,700 feet apart in Boston’s Back Bay, but their per-square-foot sale prices are separated by $880.56. The first house is almost halfway down the Exeter-Fairfield block of Commonwealth Avenue, while the latter is in Back Bay’s final block, just before Charlesgate Park and the Bowker Bridge overpass mark the transition to Kenmore Square.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for June 13-19, 2026.

Price: $8,125,000

Buyer: 212 Commonwealth Ave RT

Seller: Raquel Matilla Antunez and Roberto Simon Rabanal

Agent: Iliyan Padinkov, Coldwell Banker – Boston

Size: 3,664 square feet

Sold: 6/15/2026

Price: $6,150,000

Buyer: John Solomon

Seller: Curt Kohlberg and Allegrta Manacher

Agent: Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 4,600 square feet

Sold: 6/16/2026

Price: $5,250,000

Buyer: Morgan Reece and Schuyler Reece

Seller: 22 Valley Road NT

Agent: Mary Shea Wilson and Paul Wilson, Compass

Size: 4,843 square feet on 0.55 acres

Sold: 6/15/2026

Price: $4,800,000

Buyer: Faisal Mahmood and Zahra Noor

Seller: Xiaoyu Lei and Jiaqi Wei

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 4,733 square feet on 0.32 acres

Sold: 6/15/2026

Price: $4,750,000

Buyer: Alan R Dynner 2003 RET

Seller: Bulfinch WPB1 Condo Property LLC

Agent: Simona LaPosta, The Collaborative Companies

Size: 2,275 square feet

Sold: 6/15/2026